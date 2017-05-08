RT correspondent covering protests in Paris detained by police - TV Channel

Macron wins France’s presidential elections with 65.82% of votesWorld May 08, 3:20
Macron: Tonight France opens a new page in historyWorld May 07, 22:41
Mother of jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko dies of heart attackSociety & Culture May 07, 22:01
Hollande congratulates Macron on becoming new French presidentWorld May 07, 21:55
Le Pen concedes defeat as Macron wins landslide victoryWorld May 07, 21:27
Emmanuel Macron clinches French presidencyWorld May 07, 21:04
Voting in France's run-off presidential election drawing to a closeWorld May 07, 20:31
France’s presidential contenders return to Paris after voting outside capitalWorld May 07, 18:22
Macron leading France’s presidential election with some 60% of votes — mediaWorld May 07, 17:27
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Police detained the correspondent of Russia Today (RT) TV channel that covered protests started in Paris after the announcement of preliminary results of presidential elections, the TV channel said on its website on Monday.
"RT’s Charlotte Dubenskij has been detained by police while covering a Paris protest following the presidential run-off," the TV Channel said. "Dubenskij was reporting from an eastern suburb of Paris, where protests were getting turbulent," RT said.
France’s police had to use tear gas to disperse protesters in Paris’ eastern suburb who sought to stir riots, France Presse said earlier on Sunday.
Leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement Emmanuel Macron is winning Sunday’s runoff presidential elections in France with 63.69% of the vote, France interior ministry said on Sunday after counting 80% of ballots.