RT correspondent covering protests in Paris detained by police - TV Channel

World
May 08, 2:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

France’s police had to use tear gas to disperse protesters in Paris’ eastern suburb who sought to stir riots

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Police detained the correspondent of Russia Today (RT) TV channel that covered protests started in Paris after the announcement of preliminary results of presidential elections, the TV channel said on its website on Monday.

"RT’s Charlotte Dubenskij has been detained by police while covering a Paris protest following the presidential run-off," the TV Channel said. "Dubenskij was reporting from an eastern suburb of Paris, where protests were getting turbulent," RT said.

France’s police had to use tear gas to disperse protesters in Paris’ eastern suburb who sought to stir riots, France Presse said earlier on Sunday.

Leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement Emmanuel Macron is winning Sunday’s runoff presidential elections in France with 63.69% of the vote, France interior ministry said on Sunday after counting 80% of ballots.

