Macron to deal with real politics in capacity of France’s president - expert

World
May 08, 1:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Macron will focus on real politics in his activity, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club Andrey Bystritskiy said

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Election of Emmanuel Macron as the President of France will not fundamentally change the French policy; Macron will focus on real politics in his activity, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club Andrey Bystritskiy told TASS on Monday.

"I think no fundamental changes will take place after election of Emmanuel Macron," the expert said. "He will focus on real politics and will look for solutions of issues that are significant for the EU now. The acuteness of current elections in France is not related to Macron as such but to the fact that the situation is very challenging. Lots of problems accumulated and these are real problems related to migration, economic development and attitude towards the EU," Bystritskiy said.

No profound changes should be expected in the French policy, the expert said. "There were a lot of talks at the time that Donald Trump would win elections in the US and everything will change instantly," Bystritskiy said. "However, nothing changes overnight. The same will be in the situation with Macron: earlier policy will be continued," he added.

