Macron to deal with real politics in capacity of France’s president - expert

Macron: Tonight France opens a new page in historyWorld May 07, 22:41
Mother of jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko dies of heart attackSociety & Culture May 07, 22:01
Hollande congratulates Macron on becoming new French presidentWorld May 07, 21:55
Le Pen concedes defeat as Macron wins landslide victoryWorld May 07, 21:27
Emmanuel Macron clinches French presidencyWorld May 07, 21:04
Voting in France's run-off presidential election drawing to a closeWorld May 07, 20:31
France’s presidential contenders return to Paris after voting outside capitalWorld May 07, 18:22
Macron leading France’s presidential election with some 60% of votes — mediaWorld May 07, 17:27
Macron leading in France's overseas territories — mediaWorld May 07, 16:54
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Election of Emmanuel Macron as the President of France will not fundamentally change the French policy; Macron will focus on real politics in his activity, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club Andrey Bystritskiy told TASS on Monday.
"I think no fundamental changes will take place after election of Emmanuel Macron," the expert said. "He will focus on real politics and will look for solutions of issues that are significant for the EU now. The acuteness of current elections in France is not related to Macron as such but to the fact that the situation is very challenging. Lots of problems accumulated and these are real problems related to migration, economic development and attitude towards the EU," Bystritskiy said.
No profound changes should be expected in the French policy, the expert said. "There were a lot of talks at the time that Donald Trump would win elections in the US and everything will change instantly," Bystritskiy said. "However, nothing changes overnight. The same will be in the situation with Macron: earlier policy will be continued," he added.