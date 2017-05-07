Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Police use tear gas to disperse protesters in eastern Paris suburb

World
May 07, 23:57 UTC+3 PARIS

According to the agency, about 100 young men, all dressed in black, attempted to stage a rally in protest of the presidential elections on Sunday evening

Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, May 7. /TASS/. France’s police had to use tear gas to disperse protesters in Paris’ eastern suburb who sought to stir riots, France Presse said on Sunday.

According to the agency, about 100 young men, all dressed in black, attempted to stage a rally in protest of the presidential elections on Sunday evening. The rally soon grew into confrontation with the police which had to use tear gas to restore law and order.

The first round of voting at the presidential elections on April 23 was also followed by protests in Paris that resulted in clashes with the police. Six policemen and three protesters were injured. As many as 143 people were detained.

According to the results of counting 60% of ballots that were announced by the French interior ministry, leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement Emmanuel Macron is winning Sunday’s runoff presidential elections with 62.34% of the vote. His rival, National Front leader Marine Le Pen is getting 37.66% of votes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
France
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Mother of jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko dies of heart attack
2
Emmanuel Macron clinches French presidency
3
Russian hockey squad hammers Italy 10-1 at 2017 IIHF World Championship
4
Spartak Moscow FC wins national football championship first time since 2001
5
Lavrov stresses Putin-Trump meeting not for show, but to yield concrete results
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
Russian contract soldier killed in explosion in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама