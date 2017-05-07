Police use tear gas to disperse protesters in eastern Paris suburb

PARIS, May 7. /TASS/. France’s police had to use tear gas to disperse protesters in Paris’ eastern suburb who sought to stir riots, France Presse said on Sunday.

According to the agency, about 100 young men, all dressed in black, attempted to stage a rally in protest of the presidential elections on Sunday evening. The rally soon grew into confrontation with the police which had to use tear gas to restore law and order.

The first round of voting at the presidential elections on April 23 was also followed by protests in Paris that resulted in clashes with the police. Six policemen and three protesters were injured. As many as 143 people were detained.

According to the results of counting 60% of ballots that were announced by the French interior ministry, leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement Emmanuel Macron is winning Sunday’s runoff presidential elections with 62.34% of the vote. His rival, National Front leader Marine Le Pen is getting 37.66% of votes.