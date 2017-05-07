About 26% of France’s eligible voters likely not to take part in elections

France’s presidential contenders return to Paris after voting outside capitalWorld May 07, 18:22
PARIS, May 7. /TASS/. About 26% of eligible voters in France may skip taking part in Sunday’s runoff presidential poll, Reuters said on Sunday citing Elabe pollster.
According to France’s interior ministry, the voter turnout at Sunday’s runoff presidential elections was 65.30% as of 17:00 Paris time (18:00 Moscow time). This figure is lower than at the presidential polls in 2012 and 2007 (71.96 and 75.11%, respectively).
The voter turnout at the first round of voting was 70% by this time.
According to the interior ministry, as many as 47 voters registered for participation in Sunday’s polling.
The first round of presidential elections was held in France on April 23. Out of eleven presidential candidates, two finalists of the first round were the former economics minister and effective investment banker Emmanuel Macron, who founded En Marche supra-party movement, and the fiery leader of the Front National, Marine Le Pen.
Macron finished the first round with 24.01% votes and Le Pen with 21.3%