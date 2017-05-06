Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Armenia to deliver aid to Syria in near future

World
May 06, 22:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Now that the Syrians are in need, without hesitation we have rushed to join efforts with the Russian Federation," Defense Minister Vigen Sargsian said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Armenia will deliver in the near future the third batch of humanitarian aid to the Syrians affected by hostilities, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsian said in an interview with the Russian Mir channel.

"Now that the Syrians are in need, without hesitation we have rushed to join efforts with the Russian Federation. We are grateful to Russia’s Armed Forces for a chance to airlift these cargoes to Syria," he said in the interview, which experts were aired on Saturday. "I suppose we will be able to dispatch the third batch of the aid already this month."

Along with this, the defense minister spoke about talks with Russian counterparts to enlarge the format of interaction.

"We can see opportunities in such sectors as humanitarian demining and others, where the Syrians could seek Armenia’s help, the help of Armenia’s Armed Forces," he said.

In February, Armenia delivered the previous batch of humanitarian aid to Syria on Russian warplanes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia satisfied with OPCW conclusions sulphur mustard gas used in Syria by terrorists
2
Hollywood ‘black-belt’ martial artist Steven Seagal laughs off Ukraine's ‘blacklisting’
3
Lavrov: decisions on Syria de-escalation zones related to US initiatives
4
‘Staged’ videos shot in Syria to show shelling aftermath — Russian reconciliation center
5
Russia’s Defense ministry denies fighting of Syrian government and opposition units
6
Poll shows 40% of Ukrainians condemn decommunization
7
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
TOP STORIES
Реклама