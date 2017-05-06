Armenia to deliver aid to Syria in near future

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Armenia will deliver in the near future the third batch of humanitarian aid to the Syrians affected by hostilities, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsian said in an interview with the Russian Mir channel.

"Now that the Syrians are in need, without hesitation we have rushed to join efforts with the Russian Federation. We are grateful to Russia’s Armed Forces for a chance to airlift these cargoes to Syria," he said in the interview, which experts were aired on Saturday. "I suppose we will be able to dispatch the third batch of the aid already this month."

Along with this, the defense minister spoke about talks with Russian counterparts to enlarge the format of interaction.

"We can see opportunities in such sectors as humanitarian demining and others, where the Syrians could seek Armenia’s help, the help of Armenia’s Armed Forces," he said.

In February, Armenia delivered the previous batch of humanitarian aid to Syria on Russian warplanes.