Power restored to Donetsk water filtration plant

DONETSK, May 6. /TASS/. Electric teams have restored power supplies to the Donetsk water filtration plant disrupted in shelling by Ukrainian armed units, the Donbass Water company said on Saturday.
"Today, specialists have restored power supplies to the Donetsk water filtration plant. The filtration plant will resume operation tomorrow," it said.
On May 2, the Donetsk water filtration plant was cut off power and halted operation due to shelling by units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The company spokesperson said at the time that the staff had been evacuated due to incessant shelling.
The plant is located between Avdeyevka and Yasinovataya and supplies water to settlements on both sides of the contact line: Donetsk, Yasinovataya, Vassilyevka and Spartak under the control of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as Avdeyevka, Krasnogorovka and Verkhnetoretskoye, controlled by Kiev troops. The plant has been shelled repeatedly, with over 370 impacts hitting its premises during the conflict.