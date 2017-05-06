Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Power restored to Donetsk water filtration plant

World
May 06, 22:17 UTC+3 DONETSK

The filtration plant will resume operation tomorrow

Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, May 6. /TASS/. Electric teams have restored power supplies to the Donetsk water filtration plant disrupted in shelling by Ukrainian armed units, the Donbass Water company said on Saturday.

"Today, specialists have restored power supplies to the Donetsk water filtration plant. The filtration plant will resume operation tomorrow," it said.

On May 2, the Donetsk water filtration plant was cut off power and halted operation due to shelling by units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The company spokesperson said at the time that the staff had been evacuated due to incessant shelling.

The plant is located between Avdeyevka and Yasinovataya and supplies water to settlements on both sides of the contact line: Donetsk, Yasinovataya, Vassilyevka and Spartak under the control of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as Avdeyevka, Krasnogorovka and Verkhnetoretskoye, controlled by Kiev troops. The plant has been shelled repeatedly, with over 370 impacts hitting its premises during the conflict.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia satisfied with OPCW conclusions sulphur mustard gas used in Syria by terrorists
2
Diplomat: Turkey should encourage opposition to abide by agreement on de-escalation zones
3
Russian DM: US military’s claims Russia threatens US smack of Cold War rhetoric
4
Russia reports 15 ceasefire violations in Syria in past day
5
Afghanistan’s ex-president calls Islamic State group ‘US product’
6
Syria’s de-escalation zones to be closed to US-led coalition aircraft, envoy says
7
Power restored to Donetsk water filtration plant
TOP STORIES
Реклама