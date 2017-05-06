Back to Main page
Russian drowns in Dead Sea

World
May 06, 20:25 UTC+3 TEL AVIV

Russia’s embassy to Israel "is taking all the steps required in such cases"

TEL AVIV, May 6. /TASS/. A Russian tourist has died swimming in the Dead Sea, Russia’s embassy to Israel told TASS on Saturday.

"A Russian tourist on holiday in Israel has passed away while swimming in the Dead Sea," the diplomat said, adding the embassy "is taking all the steps required in such cases."

Earlier, Israeli media reported that a 67-year old man had drowned in the Dead Sea.

