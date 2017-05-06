Russian drowns in Dead Sea

‘Staged’ videos shot in Syria to show shelling aftermath — Russian reconciliation centerRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 06, 19:28
TEL AVIV, May 6. /TASS/. A Russian tourist has died swimming in the Dead Sea, Russia’s embassy to Israel told TASS on Saturday.
"A Russian tourist on holiday in Israel has passed away while swimming in the Dead Sea," the diplomat said, adding the embassy "is taking all the steps required in such cases."
Earlier, Israeli media reported that a 67-year old man had drowned in the Dead Sea.