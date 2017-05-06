Kazakhstan’s president meets with visiting Russian defense minister

ASTANA, May 6. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the presidential press service said on Saturday.

"The sides discussed current affairs and prospects for bilateral cooperation in the defense sector," it said. "The head of state in his conversation with Sergei Shoigu noted topicality of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces, with a variety of gala events scheduled to mark the date.".