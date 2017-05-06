Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian army fires 628 munitions at DPR — operations command

World
May 06, 15:59 UTC+3 DONETSK

The most intense shelling was recorded in Donetsk’s Petrovsky and Kirovsky districts, Dokuchayevsk, Yasinovataya, the village of Spartak and the airport area

Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, May 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have fired 628 munitions at the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the DPR operations command, said on Saturday.

"The republic’s territory was shelled with grenade launchers, tanks, mortars, with various types of small arms extensively used," the Donetsk News Agency quotes him as saying.

According to Basurin, the most intense shelling was recorded in Donetsk’s Petrovsky and Kirovsky districts, Dokuchayevsk, Yasinovataya, the village of Spartak and the airport area.

Earlier in the day, the DPR operations command reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had violated the ceasefire 54 times within the previous 24 hours shelling 16 inhabited localities in the DPR. A pregnant woman was wounded by shelling in western Donetsk. Medics said they had been unable to save her baby’s life.

Members of the Contact Group on the settlement in eastern Ukraine reached an agreement on a ceasefire as of April 1 at a meeting in Minsk on March 29. At the April 12 meeting, the parties reiterated their commitment to the Easter truce, which was to come into effect at 10am Moscow Time on April 13. However, ceasefire violations persist.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Steven Seagal reacts ironically to news of denying him entry to Ukraine
2
Ukrainian army fires 628 munitions at DPR — operations command
3
Russian Foreign Ministry publishes text of memorandum on Syria’s de-escalation zones
4
Merkel: NATO should show readiness for defense but maintain dialogue with Russia
5
Poll shows 40% of Ukrainians condemn decommunization
6
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
7
Russian DM: US military’s claims Russia threatens US smack of Cold War rhetoric
TOP STORIES
Реклама