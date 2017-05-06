Ukrainian army fires 628 munitions at DPR — operations command

Steven Seagal reacts ironically to news of denying him entry to UkraineSociety & Culture May 06, 15:28
Russian Foreign Ministry publishes text of memorandum on Syria’s de-escalation zonesRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 06, 13:55
Merkel: NATO should show readiness for defense but maintain dialogue with RussiaWorld May 06, 12:31
Lavrov: decisions on Syria de-escalation zones related to US initiativesRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 06, 9:37
Russian DM: US military’s claims Russia threatens US smack of Cold War rhetoricRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 06, 8:05
Foreign Ministry denies report on violation of Estonia’s air border by Lavrov’s planeRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 05, 21:52
Russia snatches 2-1 shoot-out win over Sweden at 2017 IIHF World Championship’s openerSport May 05, 20:00
Everything you need to know about French presidential candidates’ electoral programsWorld May 05, 19:49
Russian, German top diplomats agree to continue Normandy-format effortsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 05, 19:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
DONETSK, May 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have fired 628 munitions at the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the DPR operations command, said on Saturday.
"The republic’s territory was shelled with grenade launchers, tanks, mortars, with various types of small arms extensively used," the Donetsk News Agency quotes him as saying.
According to Basurin, the most intense shelling was recorded in Donetsk’s Petrovsky and Kirovsky districts, Dokuchayevsk, Yasinovataya, the village of Spartak and the airport area.
Earlier in the day, the DPR operations command reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had violated the ceasefire 54 times within the previous 24 hours shelling 16 inhabited localities in the DPR. A pregnant woman was wounded by shelling in western Donetsk. Medics said they had been unable to save her baby’s life.
Members of the Contact Group on the settlement in eastern Ukraine reached an agreement on a ceasefire as of April 1 at a meeting in Minsk on March 29. At the April 12 meeting, the parties reiterated their commitment to the Easter truce, which was to come into effect at 10am Moscow Time on April 13. However, ceasefire violations persist.