Civilian wounded by sniper fire in western Donetsk - media

World
May 06, 13:43 UTC+3 DONETSK

A woman has been wounded in the village of Trudovskiye in Donetsk’s Petrovsky district

DONETSK, May 6. /TASS/. A woman has been wounded by a Ukrainian sniper in the village of Trudovskiye in western Donetsk, a source in the law enforcement agencies of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Saturday.

"A woman has been wounded by sniper fire in the village of Trudovskiye in Donetsk’s Petrovsky district," the source told the Donetsk News Agency.

Earlier in the day, the DPR operations command reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had violated the ceasefire 54 times within the previous 24 hours shelling 16 inhabited localities in the DPR. A pregnant woman was wounded by shelling. Medics say her health condition is severe.

Members of the Contact Group on the settlement in eastern Ukraine reached an agreement on a ceasefire as of April 1 at a meeting in Minsk on March 29. At the April 12 meeting, the parties reiterated their commitment to the Easter truce, which was to come into effect at 10am Moscow Time on April 13. However, ceasefire violations persist.

Ukraine crisis
