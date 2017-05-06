Poll shows 40% of Ukrainians condemn decommunization

KIEV, May 6. /TASS/. More than 40% of Ukraine’s citizens are opposed to the decommunization process launched by the Ukrainian government two years ago, a survey conducted by the Sociopolis research center showed on Saturday.

"More than 40% of Ukrainians are opposed to decommunization, while about one fourth of the population is not interested in the government’s ideological policy at all," the korrespondent.net online resource reported. However, about one-third of the respondents support the decommunization idea.

According to Sociopolis data, the highest level of support for decommunization is observed in western Ukraine (44.3%), while residents of Ukraine’s southern and eastern regions are not eager to get rid of the Soviet legacy (27.8% and 25.1% respectively). The poll showed that ideology-related issues are primarily of interest to people aged over 40. The overwhelming majority of those who disagree that everything that is associated with the Communist ideology should be banned are people aged 60 and above. More than half of them condemn the authorities’ actions in in this regard.

On the other hand, most young people who have been polled said they adhered to a neutral stance. In response to a question on the issue they answered, "It’s all the same to me."

The poll was conducted on the basis of interviews with 1,600 people across the country, with a martin of error not exceeding 2.4%.

The packages of decommunization laws has been in effect in Ukraine since May 2015. It envisages renaming places named after Russian and Soviet dignitaries. The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory has published a list of 520 historical personalities whose activities fall within the scope of these laws. Ukraine has renamed 987 populated localities and demolished about1,500 monuments dedicated to leader of the 1917 Russian revolution Vladimir Lenin.