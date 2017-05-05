Back to Main page
Belarus, China establish closest cooperation in defense technologies - President

World
May 05, 2:36 UTC+3 MINSK

The Belarusian salvo system Polonez was successfully tested in China two years ago

MINSK, May 5. /TASS/. Belarus and China have established closest cooperation in the sphere of security, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus said on Thursday at a news conference for Chinese mass media.

"I think China doesn’t have closer cooperation (in this sphere) with any other country," he said. "The situation in our region is no better now than in your region because we have our own hotbeds of tensions here."

Belarus needed the weaponry that would cut short the plans of any potential aggressor in the future to commit acts of aggression against it, Lukashenko said.

He recalled China’s nuclear arsenal saying no one would "dare skewing at it in anytime soon because it has an appropriate instrument for response."

"That’s the most up-to-date weaponry, including nuclear arms, and we had a duty to have some deterrence weapons, too," Lukashenko said. "And who helped us get it? China did."

He recalled the Chinese President’s positive response to a request from Belarus to help it in this field.

"Belarus and China don’t have any closed subjects," Lukashenko said. "We did create such weaponry - conventional, high-precision, and with a big effective range."

This testifies to the highest level of trust in Belarusian-Chinese relations, he said.

The Belarusian salvo system Polonez was successfully tested in China two years ago. Lukashenko thanked the Chinese side for the tests sincerely then.

