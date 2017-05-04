French presidential debate audience finds Macron more convincing

PARIS, May 4. /TASS/. The French presidential debate audience has found presidential nominee for the En Marche! movement Emmanuel Macron more convincing than National Front candidate Marine Le Pen, BFM-TV said citing an Elabe poll conducted shortly after the final televised debate between the candidates.

According to the survey’s results, 63% of the viewers said that Macron had performed better than Le Pen during the debate, while 34% of those polled believe that Le Pen did better. As many as 3% found it difficult to answer the question. When asked which of the two candidates was actually capable of changing the situation in the country, 53% mentioned Macron while 44% said it was Le Pen.

The poll involved 1,314 viewers.

When commenting on the debate, the National Front leader said that "Emmanuel Macro was aggressive, constantly attacking." Macron, in turn, told reporters that during the debate he had tried to clarify his program. "I made my ideas perfectly clear. I said what I was going to do (if elected president)," he said.

The first round of the French presidential election took place on April 23. According to the results approved by the Constitutional Court, former Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron garnered 24.01% of the vote while leader of the National Front party Marine Le Pen was in second place after receiving 21.30%. The second round of the presidential election is scheduled to be held on May 7. The final debate between the presidential candidates lasted two hours and 30 minutes.