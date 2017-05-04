French presidential debate audience finds Macron more convincing

French presidential debate audience finds Macron more convincingWorld May 04, 2:53
Russia's EU envoy stresses Moscow does not meddle in French presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 21:54
Russia's Norilsk Nickel to invest $14 mln into machinery upgrade of Arctic mineBusiness & Economy May 03, 21:16
Diplomat: De-escalation zones in Syria may help separate opposition from terroristsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 20:38
Russian, German football teams likely to meet for friendly matchSport May 03, 19:51
Russia’s Aerospace Force to hold drills for orbital grouping control in missile attackMilitary & Defense May 03, 19:49
Kremlin hopes talks on security zones in Syria will continueRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 19:30
Putin and Erdogan agree to lift restrictions on Russian grain supplies to TurkeyBusiness & Economy May 03, 18:35
Putin and Erdogan discuss S-400 missile system deliveries to TurkeyRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 18:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PARIS, May 4. /TASS/. The French presidential debate audience has found presidential nominee for the En Marche! movement Emmanuel Macron more convincing than National Front candidate Marine Le Pen, BFM-TV said citing an Elabe poll conducted shortly after the final televised debate between the candidates.
According to the survey’s results, 63% of the viewers said that Macron had performed better than Le Pen during the debate, while 34% of those polled believe that Le Pen did better. As many as 3% found it difficult to answer the question. When asked which of the two candidates was actually capable of changing the situation in the country, 53% mentioned Macron while 44% said it was Le Pen.
The poll involved 1,314 viewers.
When commenting on the debate, the National Front leader said that "Emmanuel Macro was aggressive, constantly attacking." Macron, in turn, told reporters that during the debate he had tried to clarify his program. "I made my ideas perfectly clear. I said what I was going to do (if elected president)," he said.
The first round of the French presidential election took place on April 23. According to the results approved by the Constitutional Court, former Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron garnered 24.01% of the vote while leader of the National Front party Marine Le Pen was in second place after receiving 21.30%. The second round of the presidential election is scheduled to be held on May 7. The final debate between the presidential candidates lasted two hours and 30 minutes.