Moldova's government appoints new ambassador to Russia

World
May 03, 16:54 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Foreign policy adviser to Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Andrei Neguta, has been appointed Moldova’s new Ambassador to Russia

CHISINAU, May 3. /TASS/. Foreign policy adviser to Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Andrei Neguta, has been appointed Moldova’s new Ambassador to Russia. His nomination was approved at the government meeting on Wednesday.

Neguta will replace Dmitry Braghis who served as Moldova’s Ambassador to Russia and Tajikistan since November 27, 2015. According to the country’s legislation, the decision on a diplomat’s appointment should be endorsed by the Moldovan president.

