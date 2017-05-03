Syrian opposition’s HNC studies Russian proposals on de-escalation zones

ASTANA, May 3. /TASS/. Syrian main opposition group, the High Negotiations Committee, is studying Moscow’s proposals on establishing four zones in Syria for reducing tensions, HNC adviser Yahya al-Aridi told TASS on Wednesday.

"These proposals are under the discussions. Today is first day of negotiations. We want to wait to understand proposals," al-Aridi said, answering a question if the opposition was ready to back these initiatives.

The opposition representatives and the Free Syrian Army are now in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana to discuss the Russian proposals, he said.

The fourth round of intra-Syrian talks in Astana got underway on Wednesday. A plenary session is scheduled for Thursday. The consultations are attended by delegations of the countries acting as the guarantors of the ceasefire (Russia, Turkey and Iran) along with representatives of the UN, Jordan, the US, the Syrian government and the Syrian armed opposition.

On the eve of the Astana meeting, media reported that Russia suggested establishing four zones to reduce tensions in Syria. Military from guarantor countries may be sent to these areas for monitoring, according to the reports.