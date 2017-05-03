Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian opposition’s HNC studies Russian proposals on de-escalation zones

World
May 03, 12:41 UTC+3 ASTANA
Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, May 3. /TASS/. Syrian main opposition group, the High Negotiations Committee, is studying Moscow’s proposals on establishing four zones in Syria for reducing tensions, HNC adviser Yahya al-Aridi told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also
Syria's main opposition delegation with High Negotiations Committee, HNC, at Syria peace talks in Geneva

Russian diplomat notes ultimatums cause Syrian opposition to suffer defeats

"These proposals are under the discussions. Today is first day of negotiations. We want to wait to understand proposals," al-Aridi said, answering a question if the opposition was ready to back these initiatives.

The opposition representatives and the Free Syrian Army are now in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana to discuss the Russian proposals, he said.

The fourth round of intra-Syrian talks in Astana got underway on Wednesday. A plenary session is scheduled for Thursday. The consultations are attended by delegations of the countries acting as the guarantors of the ceasefire (Russia, Turkey and Iran) along with representatives of the UN, Jordan, the US, the Syrian government and the Syrian armed opposition.

On the eve of the Astana meeting, media reported that Russia suggested establishing four zones to reduce tensions in Syria. Military from guarantor countries may be sent to these areas for monitoring, according to the reports.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Syria's warring sides back Russia's plan and Finland says ‘no’ to NATO
2
China demands THAAD deployment to South Korea be stopped immediately
3
Court ruling to weaken Jehovah’s Witnesses influence in Russia, cleric says
4
Kremlin: Merkel promised to discuss settlement in Ukraine with Poroshenko
5
Russia hopes for steady development of relations with Turkey — Putin
6
Russia develops next-generation bomber’s digital model
7
NASA names states most responsible for polluting near-Earth orbits
TOP STORIES
Реклама