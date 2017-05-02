Back to Main page
Russian reconciliation center reports 14 ceasefire violations in Syria

World
May 02, 21:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Turkish officers reported nine violations

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian monitors reported 14 ceasefire violations in Syria in the past day, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its regular daily news bulletin on Tuesday.

"During the day, Russian officers in the Russian-Turkish joint commission set up to monitor ceasefire violations in Syria reported 14 ceasefire violations in the provinces of Damascus (eight), Hama (three), Latakia (two), and Daraa (one)," the center said.

Turkish officers reported nine violations. After a check, the Russian side found confirmation to neither of them, as follows from the bulletin.

The number of the Syrian opposition armed groups that joined cessations of hostilities has reached 65, as follows from the bulletin.

The nationwide ceasefire came into force across Syria at midnight on December 30, 2016 under the agreement on a complex solution to the Syria crisis. Syrian government forces and groups of armed opposition with an overall strength of more than 60,000 have joined the agreement. Russia and Turkey act as the ceasefire guarantors. Ceasefire does not cover terrorist groups, such as Islamic State.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23, 2016. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.

Topics
Syrian conflict
