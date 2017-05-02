Erdogan plans to talk Syria operations with Putin

ANKARA, May 2. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he plans to discuss future military operations with Vladimir Putin.

"On May 16, I’m going to the United States, and on May 3, I’m meeting with Putin, we will discuss operations in Raqqa and Manbij. After talks with Putin and (US President Donald) Trump, I hope a new era in settling the situation in Syria and Iraq will start," Erdogan said.

Erdogan noted that the discussion will also focus on what steps the countries can take to counter the Kurdistan Workers' Party, FETO (organization of Fethullah Gulen) and the Islamic State (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia).

The Turkish leader praised the Euphrates Shield operation’s outcome, stressing that Ankara "won’t let terrorist Kurdish groups in northern Syria achieve their goals."

On May 3, Erdogan will meet with Putin in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi and Syria will be one of major topics for discussion. On May 16-17, Erdogan will travel to the US for talks with Trump. During these contacts, a detailed discussion is expected to be held on joint actions of the US and Turkey in Syria and prospects of operations in Raqqa and Manbij.