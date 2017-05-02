Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Erdogan plans to talk Syria operations with Putin

World
May 02, 14:50 UTC+3

The Turkish leader praised the Euphrates Shield operation’s outcome, stressing that Ankara "won’t let terrorist Kurdish groups in northern Syria achieve their goals"

Share
1 pages in this article
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

© AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

ANKARA, May 2. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he plans to discuss future military operations with Vladimir Putin.

Read also
Turkish army tank stationed near the Syrian border

Erdogan: Euphrates Shield operation in Syria is aimed exclusively at terrorists

"On May 16, I’m going to the United States, and on May 3, I’m meeting with Putin, we will discuss operations in Raqqa and Manbij. After talks with Putin and (US President Donald) Trump, I hope a new era in settling the situation in Syria and Iraq will start," Erdogan said. 

Erdogan noted that the discussion will also focus on what steps the countries can take to counter the Kurdistan Workers' Party, FETO (organization of Fethullah Gulen) and the Islamic State (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia).

The Turkish leader praised the Euphrates Shield operation’s outcome, stressing that Ankara "won’t let terrorist Kurdish groups in northern Syria achieve their goals."

On May 3, Erdogan will meet with Putin in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi and Syria will be one of major topics for discussion. On May 16-17, Erdogan will travel to the US for talks with Trump. During these contacts, a detailed discussion is expected to be held on joint actions of the US and Turkey in Syria and prospects of operations in Raqqa and Manbij.

Read also

Free Syrian Army and Turkey may be planning new operation in Syria

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense minister: Russia's future airborne radar to detect new generation aircraft
2
Merkel-Putin talks kick off in Sochi
3
Ukraine blows money by building dam to cut Crimea off water — Russian lawmaker
4
China demands THAAD deployment to South Korea be stopped immediately
5
North Korea’s senior diplomat holds talks with Russia’s ambassador
6
Finance minister says Russia does not wait for sanctions to be lifted
7
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
TOP STORIES
Реклама