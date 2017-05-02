UN envoy taking part in Astana expert meeting on Syria

Poll shows more than 60% of Russians back French presidential contender Le PenWorld May 02, 11:37
ASTANA, May 2. /TASS/. United Nations Mine Action Service Director Agnes Marcaillou is participating in the Astana meeting involving military experts from the guarantor countries of the Syrian ceasefire, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a statement on Tuesday.
"On May 2, a closed door meeting between military experts from the guarantor countries of the Syrian ceasefire is taking place in Astana. United Nations Mine Action Service Director Agnes Marcaillou is also participating in the meeting," the statement reads.
According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, delegations from Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as the delegations of the Syrian government and armed opposition, have already arrived in Astana. "Heads of the Russian, Turkish, Jordanian, US and UN delegations are expected to arrive on the night of May 3," the press service added.
On May 3-4, Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana will host the fourth international high-level meeting on settling the Syrian crisis. The previous meeting, which took place on March 14-15, involved delegations from the guarantor countries - Russia, Turkey and Iran - as well as representatives of the Syrian government, the United Nations, Jordan and the United States.