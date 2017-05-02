Russian Emergencies Ministry’s aircraft save ten Siberian settlements from fire

President says Belarus ready to do utmost to restore peace in UkraineWorld May 02, 10:52
Kremlin spokesman confirms Putin, Trump to hold phone conversation on TuesdayRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 02, 9:00
UN, US and Jordan to take part in Astana talks as observersWorld May 02, 8:09
US troops in South Korea confirm THAAD anti-missile system is operationalWorld May 02, 6:53
Fifteen Russians remain in hospital after Aeroflot turbulence incidentWorld May 02, 5:56
Ottawa to hold Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day for first timeSociety & Culture May 02, 2:26
Putin, Merkel to discuss fight against terrorism, Middle East, Minsk accordsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 02, 1:54
Finance minister says Russia does not wait for sanctions to be liftedBusiness & Economy May 02, 1:18
Pilot on Moscow-Bangkok flight: 'Passengers not wearing seatbelts sustained injuries'World May 02, 0:49
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s aircraft have saved ten Siberian settlements from the fire, the ministry’s press service told TASS.
"Two Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft and three Beriev Be-200 aircraft have been taking part in fighting the fires in the Siberian Federal District," the press service said. "They have dropped a total of 632 tonnes of water on the fires, preventing them from spreading to ten settlements with a total population of more than 17,000."
On the whole, over 14,300 personnel and 4,800 units of equipment have been involved in combating the blazes.
A state of emergency remains in effect throughout the Siberian Federal District.