Canadian plane to perform observation flight over Russia and Belarus

World
May 02, 3:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

During the flight Russian and Belarusian experts aboard the plane will monitor strict compliance with the agreed flight parameters and the use of the observation equipment envisaged by the treaty

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The mission of Canada, the UK and Ukraine will carry out an observation flight over the territory of Russia and Belarus on May 2-6 under the Treaty on Open Skies, Head of the Russian National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergey Ryzhkov, has said.

"Within the framework of the international Treaty on Open Skies, the joint mission of Canada, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Ukraine will carry out an observation flight over the territory of a group of participant states - the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation - from May 2 to May 6 aboard the Canadian C130-J observation aircraft from the Kubinka airfield (in close proximity to Moscow)," he said.

Ryzhkov noted that during the flight along the agreed route, Russian and Belarusian experts aboard the plane will monitor strict compliance with the agreed flight parameters and the use of the observation equipment envisaged by the treaty.

He added that the C130-J plane belongs to the type of aircraft that are not intended for the use of any weapons. The aircraft and the equipment installed aboard it have undergone international examination, which involved Russian experts, which rules out the use of equipment that has not been stipulated by the treaty.

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed on March 24, 1992. This international document established observation flights over the territory if its participants to monitor compliance with disarmament agreements. Currently, 34 OSCE member-countries are its participants, among them Belarus, the UK, Germany, Italy, the US, Russia and Turkey. Kyrgyzstan has signed the treaty but has not ratified it yet.


Countries
