Turbulence details on Aeroflot Moscow-Bangkok flight - pilot

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. The Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Bangkok was on the required trajectory thirty seconds after hitting an area of severe turbulence thanks to the crew’s efforts, pilot Alexander Ruzov told the NTV television channel on Monday.
"The overload lasted around 15 seconds. Thirty seconds later, thanks to the crew’s efforts, the plane returned to the desired trajectory. Unfortunately, the passengers who were not wearing their seatbelts sustained injuries," he said, adding the incident occurred 20 minutes before the Boeing 777 was about to descend.
Earlier on Monday, Boeing 777, on flight SU 270 from Moscow to Bangkok, was hit by turbulence. According to Aeroflot, the incident was caused by clear-air turbulence, which occurs in clear sky with good visibility and cannot be predicted. Among injured passengers who were hospitalized in in Bangkok are 15 Russian and two Thai nationals.
Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened inquiries into the incident.