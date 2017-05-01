Russia reports 12 ceasefire violations in Syria in past day

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian observers have registered 12 violations of the nationwide ceasefire in the past 24 hours, with eight of them in the Damascus region, the Russian center for reconciliation of warring sides in Syria said in a daily news bulletin on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, twelve ceasefire violations have been registered in the provinces of Damascus (8), Latakia (2), Hama (1), and Daraa (1)," the bulletin said.

The Turkish side reported nine ceasefire violations, but the Russian side does not confirm any of them.

Over the same period of time, two cessation of hostilities agreements have been signed with the populated localities of Al-Etma and Al-Halias in the Quneitra region. The number of settlements that joined reconciliation process has increased to 1,477.

In the meantime, the number of armed groups that signed the ceasefire agreement has not changed, totaling 143. The number of populated localities recaptured from Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) has not changed, totaling 236.

The nationwide ceasefire came into force on 30 December 2016 in line with the truce deal sealed in an effort to find a complex solution to the Syria crisis. Syrian government forces and groups of armed opposition with an overall strength of more than 60,000 have agreed to the ceasefire. Russia and Turkey act as its guarantors. Ceasefire does not cover terrorist groups, such as Islamic State.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on 23 February 2016. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.