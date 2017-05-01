Civilian wounded as explosive device goes off in western Donetsk

Some 20 people seriously injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in ThailandWorld May 01, 6:57
DONETSK, May 1. /TASS/. A resident of Trudovskiye village in western Donetsk in eastern Ukraine was wounded when an explosive device went off, head of local administration said on Monday.
The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. "A man born in 1979 was wounded," head of Petrovsky district's administration Maxim Zhukovsky told the Donetsk News Agency.
The command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said earlier in the day that the Kiev forces opened fire at the Oktyabr village in the republic’s south at night.
Members of the Contact Group on settling the crisis in eastern Ukraine adopted a statement in late March on declaring a ceasefire in Donbass starting from April 1 ahead of the Easter celebrations. On April 12, the Contact Group confirmed its commitment and agreed to ensure a complete ceasefire in Donbass starting from April 13. However, shellings still continue.