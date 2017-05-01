Life of Moscow-Bangkok flight’s passengers not under threat

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Passengers of a plane of Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot, which hit an air pocket while en route from Moscow to Thailand’s Bangkok, are in a moderately severe condition, official spokesman for Russia’s Health Ministry Oleg Salagay said.

"The condition of all victims is assessed by medics as moderately severe, there is no threat to life," he said.

Fifteen injured passengers, including a child, were sent to hospitals in Bangkok. Nine others, among them four children, received medical assistance on an ambulatory basis.

Earlier on Monday, Boeing 777, on flight SU 270 from Moscow to Bangkok, was struck with turbulence some 40 minutes before landing. According to Aeroflot, the incident was caused by clear-air turbulence, which occurs in clear sky with good visibility and cannot be predicted.