CIA director arrives in South Korea on unannounced visit

Some 20 people seriously injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in ThailandWorld May 01, 6:57
Russian members of VE Day motorbike rally not allowed into PolandWorld May 01, 1:55
Rally in Dutch capital pays tribute to Odessa fire victimsWorld May 01, 1:52
Russian traveler reaches South Africa by motorbikeSociety & Culture May 01, 0:49
Ukraine blows money by building dam to cut Crimea off water — Russian lawmakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 01, 0:41
Some 150,000 motorsport fans attend F1 racing weekend in Russia’s SochiSport May 01, 0:39
Putin, French ski legend Jean-Claude Killy join ice hockey training session in SochiSport April 30, 21:09
Putin awards Valtteri Bottas with Russian F1 GP TrophySport April 30, 18:02
FIA Formula One 2017 Russian Grand Prix boosts off in SochiSport April 30, 15:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Mike Pompeo arrived in South Korea on Saturday on an unannounced visit, Yonhap news agency has reported citing sources in the government.
Pompeo is scheduled to stay in Seoul until Tuesday. The goal of the trip is reportedly to coordinate approaches of the two countries towards North Korea’s actions.
According to the report, Pompeo has already held a series of meetings with South Korean officials and Lee Byung-ho, head of South Korea's National Intelligence Service.
Over the past two months, amid growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, top US officials have paid visits to South Korea, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Vice President Mike Pence.