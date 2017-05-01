Back to Main page
CIA director arrives in South Korea on unannounced visit

World
May 01, 10:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the report, Pompeo has already held a series of meetings with South Korean officials and Lee Byung-ho, head of South Korea's National Intelligence Service

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Mike Pompeo arrived in South Korea on Saturday on an unannounced visit, Yonhap news agency has reported citing sources in the government.

Pompeo is scheduled to stay in Seoul until Tuesday. The goal of the trip is reportedly to coordinate approaches of the two countries towards North Korea’s actions.

According to the report, Pompeo has already held a series of meetings with South Korean officials and Lee Byung-ho, head of South Korea's National Intelligence Service.

Over the past two months, amid growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, top US officials have paid visits to South Korea, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Vice President Mike Pence.

