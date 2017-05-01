Back to Main page
Kiev forces shell Lugansk militia positions three times over past 24 hours

World
May 01, 9:45 UTC+3 LUGANSK

Members of the Contact Group on settling the crisis in eastern Ukraine adopted a statement in late March on declaring a ceasefire in Donbass starting from April 1 ahead of the Easter celebrations

LUGANSK, May 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces shelled militia positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic three times over the past 24 hours, defense official said on Monday.

"The shellings targeted an area of the Kalinovo village. The fire was opened from 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, automatic grenade launchers and small arms," an official told the LuganskInformCenter.

Members of the Contact Group on settling the crisis in eastern Ukraine adopted a statement in late March on declaring a ceasefire in Donbass starting from April 1 ahead of the Easter celebrations. On April 12, the Contact Group confirmed its commitment and agreed to ensure a complete ceasefire in Donbass starting from April 13. However, shellings still continue.

Topics
Ukraine crisis
