Kiev forces shell Lugansk militia positions three times over past 24 hours

Some 20 people seriously injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in ThailandWorld May 01, 6:57
Russian members of VE Day motorbike rally not allowed into PolandWorld May 01, 1:55
Rally in Dutch capital pays tribute to Odessa fire victimsWorld May 01, 1:52
Russian traveler reaches South Africa by motorbikeSociety & Culture May 01, 0:49
Ukraine blows money by building dam to cut Crimea off water — Russian lawmakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 01, 0:41
Some 150,000 motorsport fans attend F1 racing weekend in Russia’s SochiSport May 01, 0:39
Putin, French ski legend Jean-Claude Killy join ice hockey training session in SochiSport April 30, 21:09
Putin awards Valtteri Bottas with Russian F1 GP TrophySport April 30, 18:02
FIA Formula One 2017 Russian Grand Prix boosts off in SochiSport April 30, 15:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LUGANSK, May 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces shelled militia positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic three times over the past 24 hours, defense official said on Monday.
"The shellings targeted an area of the Kalinovo village. The fire was opened from 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, automatic grenade launchers and small arms," an official told the LuganskInformCenter.
Members of the Contact Group on settling the crisis in eastern Ukraine adopted a statement in late March on declaring a ceasefire in Donbass starting from April 1 ahead of the Easter celebrations. On April 12, the Contact Group confirmed its commitment and agreed to ensure a complete ceasefire in Donbass starting from April 13. However, shellings still continue.