Russian servicemen distribute 3 tonnes of aid among Syrians in past day

Some 20 people seriously injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in ThailandWorld May 01, 6:57
Russian members of VE Day motorbike rally not allowed into PolandWorld May 01, 1:55
Rally in Dutch capital pays tribute to Odessa fire victimsWorld May 01, 1:52
Russian traveler reaches South Africa by motorbikeSociety & Culture May 01, 0:49
Ukraine blows money by building dam to cut Crimea off water — Russian lawmakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 01, 0:41
Some 150,000 motorsport fans attend F1 racing weekend in Russia’s SochiSport May 01, 0:39
Putin, French ski legend Jean-Claude Killy join ice hockey training session in SochiSport April 30, 21:09
Putin awards Valtteri Bottas with Russian F1 GP TrophySport April 30, 18:02
FIA Formula One 2017 Russian Grand Prix boosts off in SochiSport April 30, 15:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian servicemen conducted six humanitarian missions in Syria in the past 24 hours to distribute 3 tonnes of humanitarian aid, the Russian Center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its daily bulletin Monday.
"In the past 24 hours, the Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria conducted six humanitarian missions in the governorates of Aleppo and Latakia," the center said.
‘The overall weight of humanitarian cargo handed over to the population stood at 3 tonnes. In the past day, 1,300 people received the humanitarian aid," the bulletin reads.
The United Nations and other foreign partners continued to provide medical, psychological and legal assistance to Syrians. Efforts to repair infrastructures and provide temporary housing for the homeless are in progress.