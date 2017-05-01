Some 20 people seriously injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in Thailand

BANGKOK, May 1. /TASS/. At least 20 people were injured, some of them seriously, when a plane of Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot has hit an air pocket while en route from Moscow to Thailand’s Bangkok, a Russian diplomat said on Monday.

"Those injured suffered multiple fractures. There are Russians and foreigners among them," the head of the Russian embassy in Thailand’s consular department, Vladimir Sosnov, said. "Apparently, those who were injured did not have their seat belts fastened."

The injured were taken to a hospital in Bangkok. Embassy employees have been sent to hospital to offer assistance, if required.