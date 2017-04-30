Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two men detained at Moscow airport carrying gunpowder, ammunition

World
April 30, 15:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The detained men come from a former Soviet state

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Police have detained two men at the entrance to Moscow’s Vnukovo airport who carried gunpowder and rounds of ammunition for hunting rifles, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry’s transport department told TASS.

The detained men come from a former Soviet state, the spokesman said, giving no further details.

A criminal investigation has been launched into illegal purchase and carrying ammunition.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin arrives at Sochi Autodrom hosting F1 Russia Grand Prix
2
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
3
Diplomat calls US’ allegations about isolation of Russia in UN 'strange'
4
Group of US military instructors arrives in Donbass, LPR’s intelligence says
5
Merkel to pay first visit to Russia in two years for talks with Putin
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
Russian Navy rids itself of dependence on Ukrainian engines
TOP STORIES
Реклама