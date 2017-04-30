Two men detained at Moscow airport carrying gunpowder, ammunition

FIA Formula One 2017 Russian Grand Prix boosts off in SochiSport April 30, 15:23
Merkel to pay first visit to Russia in two years for talks with PutinWorld April 30, 14:40
Passenger plane crashes in CubaWorld April 29, 22:49
US anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe violate INF Treaty - Russian foreign ministryRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 29, 20:35
Moscow police say 250 people take part in protest rallyWorld April 29, 16:29
Abe plans to continue dialogue with Putin to solve global issuesWorld April 29, 14:50
Moscow is ready to cooperate with Washington on Syria — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 29, 12:24
Diplomat calls US’ allegations about isolation of Russia in UN 'strange'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 20:58
Experts slam 'Russian hacking' hype as 'fake news' to feed US media's ratingsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 20:35
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Police have detained two men at the entrance to Moscow’s Vnukovo airport who carried gunpowder and rounds of ammunition for hunting rifles, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry’s transport department told TASS.
The detained men come from a former Soviet state, the spokesman said, giving no further details.
A criminal investigation has been launched into illegal purchase and carrying ammunition.