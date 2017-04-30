US-led coalition airstrikes kill 14 civilians in northern Syria - TV report

Passenger plane crashes in CubaWorld April 29, 22:49
US anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe violate INF Treaty - Russian foreign ministryRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 29, 20:35
Moscow police say 250 people take part in protest rallyWorld April 29, 16:29
Abe plans to continue dialogue with Putin to solve global issuesWorld April 29, 14:50
Moscow is ready to cooperate with Washington on Syria — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 29, 12:24
Diplomat calls US’ allegations about isolation of Russia in UN 'strange'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 20:58
Experts slam 'Russian hacking' hype as 'fake news' to feed US media's ratingsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 20:35
Ferrari drivers clock best time in Practice Two of Russia F1 GP in SochiSport April 28, 19:54
Red Bull’s advisor Marko says Kvyat to possibly remain with Toro Rosso next yearSport April 28, 19:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KUWAIT CITY, April 30. /TASS/. At least 14 civilians were killed by airstrikes carried out by the US-led international coalition in the outskirts of Raqqa, in northern Syria, Al Mayadeen TV channel reported on Sunday.
The alliance’s Air Force delivered a series of strikes on Raqqa and Tabqa resulting in casualties among the civilians, the report said.
The two cities are currently controlled by terrorists of the Islamic State group (outlawed in Russia).
The offensive against positions of extremists is carried out by the Arab-Kurdish armed coalition, Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by the coalition’s Air Force led by the United States.