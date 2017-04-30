Back to Main page
US-led coalition airstrikes kill 14 civilians in northern Syria - TV report

World
April 30, 14:44 UTC+3 KUWAIT CITY

The alliance’s Air Force delivered a series of strikes on Raqqa and Tabqa resulting in casualties among the civilians

KUWAIT CITY, April 30. /TASS/. At least 14 civilians were killed by airstrikes carried out by the US-led international coalition in the outskirts of Raqqa, in northern Syria, Al Mayadeen TV channel reported on Sunday.

The alliance’s Air Force delivered a series of strikes on Raqqa and Tabqa resulting in casualties among the civilians, the report said.

The two cities are currently controlled by terrorists of the Islamic State group (outlawed in Russia).

The offensive against positions of extremists is carried out by the Arab-Kurdish armed coalition, Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by the coalition’s Air Force led by the United States.

Syrian conflict
