Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Group of US military instructors arrives in Donbass, LPR’s intelligence says

World
April 30, 14:42 UTC+3 LUGANSK

The US instructors will train personnel of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade in Lisichansk, a Kiev-controlled territory in the Lugansk region, how to plant mines

Share
1 pages in this article

LUGANSK, April 30. /TASS/. A group of US instructors has arrived in Donbass to carry out a military mining training for the Kiev forces, defense ministry spokesman for the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic Andrei Marochko said, citing the intelligence.

The US instructors will train personnel of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade in Lisichansk, a Kiev-controlled territory in the Lugansk region, how to plant mines, Marochko told the LuganskInformCenter.

The Kiev forces may use the new techniques to carry out acts of sabotage in the LPR, including in public areas, he said.

A unit of around 40 Georgian mercenaries was also spotted in the Zaytsevo village, according to the intelligence.

A spokesman for the command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Eduard Basurin earlier said that US military specialists started training the 92nd mechanized brigade of Ukraine’s forces. The intelligence said their goal was to inspect military property and check the unit’s readiness to conduct combat actions.

Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
TOP STORIES
