Mission of Abkhazia's Chamber of Commerce & Industry opens in Italy

World
April 30, 3:28 UTC+3 SUKHUM

"The inauguration of the Abkhazian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) took place on April 29 in a regional office of the Confederation of Italian Agriculture (CIA)," it said

SUKHUM, April 30. /TASS/. A mission of Abkhazia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry opened in Italy on Saturday, the press service of the Abkhazian Foreign Ministry said.

"The inauguration of the Abkhazian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) took place on April 29 in a regional office of the Confederation of Italian Agriculture (CIA)," it said. "Attending the ceremony were executive of medium-sized and large companies and mayors of the cities of Apulia."

Abkhazian Deputy Foreign Minister Kan Taniya, who addressed the ceremony, said his country made the attracting of foreign investment a priority of its foreign policy and "events like this one (the opening of the mission) could lay the groundwork for mutually beneficial cooperation" between the young South-Caucasian nation and Italy.

"The invitees who attended the presentation took keen interest in an opportunity to establish trade and economic relations with the Republic of Abkhazia with the aid of the CCI mission in Italy," the report said.

As part of presentation of Abkhazia’s investment potential, Adgur Khazariya, the mayor of the capital Sukhum, the Europe-Abkhazia association "and an Italian city", the name of which the report did not specify, signed a protocol of intentions that stipulated mutually beneficial cooperation in science and culture, the strengthening of friendly relations, promotion of tourism and trade, and development of business on the whole.

"The sides agreed to send trade delegations to Abkhazia and Italy on an alternate basis and especially to Calabria annually for the purpose of developing relations and exchanging experience," the Foreign Ministry said.

