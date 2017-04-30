Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Cuba’s Aerogaviot confirms crash of its passenger plane in Cuba - news portal

World
April 30, 0:24 UTC+3 HAVANA

The plane took off from the resort city of Baracoa in the country’s east and disappeared from radars near Pinar del Rio in the island’s west

Share
1 pages in this article

HAVANA, April 29. /TASS/. Cuba’s Aerogaviota air carrier has confirmed the crash of its An-26 passenger aircraft in Cuba, CiberCuba Spanish-language news portal said on Saturday.

There might be 39 people onboard the plane. According to CiberCuba, none survived.

The plane took off from the resort city of Baracoa in the country’s east and disappeared from radars near Pinar del Rio in the island’s west.

CiberCuba said fragments of the plane has been spotted in a hard-to-reach area in the resort zone of Las Lomas de San Crist·bal some 80 kilometers west of Havana. NO information about passengers is available.

Official Cuban authorities so far say nothing about the accident. Aerogaviota is unavailable for comment.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe violate INF Treaty - Russian foreign ministry
2
Russia urges US, South Korea to revise decision on THAAD anti-missile system deployment
3
Moscow is ready to cooperate with Washington on Syria — Lavrov
4
Passenger plane crashes in Cuba
5
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
6
Turkey, Russia clinch agreement on S-400 air defense system deliveries
7
Diplomat calls US’ allegations about isolation of Russia in UN 'strange'
TOP STORIES
Реклама