Cuba’s Aerogaviot confirms crash of its passenger plane in Cuba - news portal

HAVANA, April 29. /TASS/. Cuba’s Aerogaviota air carrier has confirmed the crash of its An-26 passenger aircraft in Cuba, CiberCuba Spanish-language news portal said on Saturday.

There might be 39 people onboard the plane. According to CiberCuba, none survived.

The plane took off from the resort city of Baracoa in the country’s east and disappeared from radars near Pinar del Rio in the island’s west.

CiberCuba said fragments of the plane has been spotted in a hard-to-reach area in the resort zone of Las Lomas de San Crist·bal some 80 kilometers west of Havana. NO information about passengers is available.

Official Cuban authorities so far say nothing about the accident. Aerogaviota is unavailable for comment.