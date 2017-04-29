Passenger plane crashes in Cuba

HAVANA, April 29. /TASS/. A passenger An-26 plane crashed in Cuba on Saturday, Colombian NTN24 reported.

According to the television channel, the plane of Cuba’s Aerogaviota air company took off from the resort city of Baracoa in the country’s east and disappeared from radars near Pinar del Rio in the island’s west. There might be 39 people onboard the plane.

Cuba’s authorities confirm death of 8 people in plane crash, the Granma newspaper said, citing the ministry of the revolutionary armed forces. Aerogaviota also has confirmed the crash of its aircraft, CiberCuba said. According to Spanish-language news portal, none survived.

CiberCuba said fragments of the plane has been spotted in a hard-to-reach area in the resort zone of Las Lomas de San Crist·bal some 80 kilometers west of Havana. Aerogaviota is unavailable for comment.