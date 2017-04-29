Kiev military shelling kills one LPR serviceman, wounds another

LUGANSK, April 29. /TASS/. One serviceman of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) was killed and another one was wounded as their car came under shelling by Ukrainian troops in the settlement of Frunze, the press service of the LPR defense ministry said on Saturday.

"At about noon, Ukrainian troops opened fire at the settlement of Frunze from their positions near Krymskoye. An anti-tank guided missile hit a car carrying LPR servicemen. One Serviceman was killed, another one was wounded," LuganskInformCenter quoted the ministry’s spokesman.

Apart from that, Ukrainian troops made 50 shots from weapons of an armored infantry carriers and a multiple missile launcher system at the settlement of Donetsky. One shell hit a residential house.

Earlier on Saturday, LPR’s defense ministry spokesman Andrei Marochko said that a number of living houses and a school had been damaged in shelling of the city of Stakhanov by Ukrainian troops on Friday.

Since autumn 2014, the Contact Group on the settlement in Donbass has agreed more than ten ceasefires but none lasted for long, with the parties accusing each other of breaking them down. Yet another ceasefire starting from April 1 was agreed at a Contact Group meeting on March 29. However, according to the self-proclaimed republics, this ceasefire did not stay for long either as Ukraine broke it down in less than an hour. At a regular Contact Group meeting on April 12, the sides reiterated their commitment to the "Easter ceasefire" that was to come into effect from ten in the morning on April 13. Shelling however continues.