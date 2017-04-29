Russian reconciliation center reports 14 ceasefire violations in Syria in past day

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian monitors reported 14 ceasefire violations in Syria in the past day and found no confirmation to the 15 violations reported by the Turkish side, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its regular daily news bulletin posted on the Russian defense ministry’s official website on Saturday.

"During the day, Russian officers in the Russian-Turkish joint commission set up to monitor ceasefire violations in Syria reported 14 ceasefire violations in the provinces of Damascus (eight), Hama (three), Latakia (two), and Daraa (one)," the center said. "Turkish officers reported 15 violations in the provinces of Aleppo (three), Damascus (two), Hama (four), Idlib (three), and Daraa (three). After a check, the Russian side found confirmation to neither of them."

The number of the Syrian opposition armed groups that joined cessations of hostilities has reached 65, as follows from the bulletin.

Reconciliation of warring parties

No reconciliation agreements were signed during the day with Syrian settlements. Hence, the overall number of Syrian settlements that have joined the reconciliation process remained unchanged - 1,473. Talks on joining cessation of hostilities were continued with armed opposition groups in the provinces of Aleppo, Hama, Homs, Damascus, and al-Quneitra.

The number of armed groups that declared their commitment to ceasefire terms under the reconciliation agreement of February 27, 2016 remains unchanged - 143. The number of populated localities liberated by Syrian government troops from Islamic State militants since January 1, 2017 has reached 236.

During the day, Syrian government troops gained control of an area of 10.8 square kilometers. The overall area liberated from militants stands at 4,613 square kilometers.

The nationwide ceasefire came into force across Syria at midnight on December 30, 2016 under the agreement on a complex solution to the Syria crisis. Syrian government forces and groups of armed opposition with an overall strength of more than 60,000 have joined the agreement. Russia and Turkey act as the ceasefire guarantors. Ceasefire does not cover terrorist groups, such as Islamic State.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23, 2016. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.