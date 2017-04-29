Moscow police say 250 people take part in protest rally

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. An unauthorized protest rally has taken place in downtown Moscow, the press service of the city police said. According to the police, there have been no violations of public order.

"The unauthorized protest rally initiated by the Otkrytaya Rossiya (or Open Russia) organization involved about 250 people," the press service said.

No streets were closed for traffic, though police officers and National Guards were deployed to maintain order.