Abe plans to continue dialogue with Putin to solve global issues

World
April 29, 14:50 UTC+3 LONDON

"Russia’s meaningful participation is necessary for solving global problems," Japanese Prime Minister said

LONDON, April 29. /TASS/. Russia’s participation in efforts to solve global issues is important, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a press conference in London. He added that in this regard, he planned to continue dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In Moscow, we had frank talks on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Syria, as well as on other global issues," Abe said. "Russia’s meaningful participation is necessary for solving global problems. I will continue dialogue with Putin and we will work on this together," the Japanese prime minister added.

Abe visited Moscow on April 27 to hold talks with the Russian president. The two leaders announced their intention to hold at least two more meetings this year - at the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg, scheduled to be held in July, and at the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Vladivostok, which is due in autumn.

Shinzo Abe
Shinzo Abe
