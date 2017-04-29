Russia delivers humanitarian aid to mountainous village in Syria

LATAKIA /Syria/, April 29. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria delivered humanitarian aid to the mountainous village of Bhamra in the Latakia Governorate, a source in the Center said.

"We particularly deliver aid to settlements that have not been seized by militants but have been affected by military activities," Colonel Vyacheslav Rumyantsev, an officer at the Russian Center for Reconciliation, told reporters. "For instance, there are a lot of refugees from other parts of Syria in Bhamra. Some damage was inflicted on the village, there are wounded people," he added.

The Russian Center delivered to the village a total of 300 packages of food containing rice, canned beef, sugar and tea.

The Bhamra village is located in a mountainous region northeast of the city of Latakia. Military activities took place in that area not far from the village but militants never took it. According to the local administration, as many as 80 residents of the village were killed during the war, while another 25 were severely wounded and 150 suffered minor wounds. The Syrian government troops supported by the Russian Aerospace Force managed to move the frontline away from the village but its residents are still facing a lack of food.