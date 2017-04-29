Back to Main page
Ukrainian military shells positions of LPR militia ten times in 24 hours

World
April 29, 9:51 UTC+3 LUGANSK

According to the LPR people’s militia, the Ukrainian military’s attacks involved 152 mm artillery guns, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars, infantry combat vehicles, grenade launchers and other light weapons

LUGANSK, April 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled the positions of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) militia ten times over the past 24 hours, an LPR security source said on Saturday.

"The Dolgoye, Frunze, Pervomaisk, Almaznoye, Lozovoye and Veselogorovka settlements, as well as the Prince Igor Monument area, came under fire," the Luganskinformcenter news agency quoted the source as saying.

According to the LPR people’s militia, the Ukrainian military’s attacks involved 152 mm artillery guns, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars, infantry combat vehicles, grenade launchers and other light weapons.

On March 29, members of the Contact Group on settling the situation in eastern Ukraine adopted a statement on introducing a ceasefire in Donbass starting from April 1 ahead of the Easter celebrations. On April 12, the Contact Group confirmed its commitment to the Easter ceasefire and agreed to ensure a complete ceasefire in Donbass starting from April 13. However, attacks still continue.

Ukraine crisis
