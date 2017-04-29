Ukrainian military shells positions of LPR militia ten times in 24 hours

Diplomat calls US’ allegations about isolation of Russia in UN 'strange'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 20:58
Experts say Russian hackers strongly demonized in USRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 20:35
Ferrari drivers clock best time in Practice Two of Russia F1 GP in SochiSport April 28, 19:54
Red Bull’s advisor Marko says Kvyat to possibly remain with Toro Rosso next yearSport April 28, 19:16
Pope Francis blesses pregnant TASS correspondent en route to EgyptWorld April 28, 18:55
Russian diplomat says use of military force against North Korean unacceptable, dangerousRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 18:45
UN chief calls for lowering risk of miscalculation concerning North Korea issueWorld April 28, 18:15
Moscow deeply regrets Montenegro’s decision to join NATORussian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 18:07
Maria Sharapova reaches Porsche Grand Prix semifinalsSport April 28, 17:50
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LUGANSK, April 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled the positions of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) militia ten times over the past 24 hours, an LPR security source said on Saturday.
"The Dolgoye, Frunze, Pervomaisk, Almaznoye, Lozovoye and Veselogorovka settlements, as well as the Prince Igor Monument area, came under fire," the Luganskinformcenter news agency quoted the source as saying.
According to the LPR people’s militia, the Ukrainian military’s attacks involved 152 mm artillery guns, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars, infantry combat vehicles, grenade launchers and other light weapons.
On March 29, members of the Contact Group on settling the situation in eastern Ukraine adopted a statement on introducing a ceasefire in Donbass starting from April 1 ahead of the Easter celebrations. On April 12, the Contact Group confirmed its commitment to the Easter ceasefire and agreed to ensure a complete ceasefire in Donbass starting from April 13. However, attacks still continue.