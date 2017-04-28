Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine looking at legalizing prostitution, marihuana to boost Pension Fund incomes

World
April 28, 23:46 UTC+3 KIEV

The idea of legalization of gambling has found no support at the Ukrainian parliament so far

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, April 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Insurance Federation has come out with an initiative to legalize prostitution and other outlawed activities in a bid to increase Pension Fund revenues.

"They say there are no compensators to launch both the pay-as-you-go and defined contributions elements of the pension system. They say the state budget lacks funds for that," Galina Tretyakova, Director General of the Ukrainian Insurance Federation, said on Friday. "Compensators could be found in de-shadowing of the economy, for instance, in legalizing outlawed types of activities which yield no incomes to the budget. It may sound provocative but I mean prostitution, arms trading, gambling, marihuana growing and sale."

Such initiative have already been voiced in Ukraine, which is desperately looking for new sources of incomes for the state budget. Thus, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) has made several attempts to pass a law legalizing prostitution and brothels. The latest such bill was registered in September 2015. The bill determined the term "prostitute" as a "self-employed individual offering sex services" and obliged the state to "promote the development of commercial sex institutions, take measures to improve the image of prostitutes’ job, and to encourage activities of trade unions and public organizations in the sphere of prostitution." The bill however was never put for voting.

The idea of legalization of gambling has found no support at the Ukrainian parliament so far. The latest attempt to legalize gambling was made in November 2015. Back then, former Minister of Economy and Trade Aivars Abromavicius came out with an initiative to legalize casinos at four-and five-star hotels.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia ready to provide Hitler’s skull to scrutinize its authenticity
2
Turkey, Russia clinch agreement on S-400 air defense system deliveries
3
Moscow deeply regrets Montenegro’s decision to join NATO
4
Montenegro’s parliament votes to join NATO
5
Russia’s Airborne Force to get advanced anti-tank missile systems
6
Moscow condemns Israeli airstrike near Damascus airport
7
Three more Syrian settlements join ceasefire
TOP STORIES
Реклама