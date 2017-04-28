Pope Francis blesses pregnant TASS correspondent en route to Egypt

Red Bull’s advisor Marko says Kvyat to possibly remain with Toro Rosso next yearSport April 28, 19:16
Pope Francis blesses pregnant TASS correspondent en route to EgyptWorld April 28, 18:55
UN chief calls for lowering risk of miscalculation concerning North Korea issueWorld April 28, 18:15
Moscow deeply regrets Montenegro’s decision to join NATORussian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 18:07
Maria Sharapova reaches Porsche Tennis Grand Prix semifinalsSport April 28, 17:50
New F1 executives look for competitive race at Russia GP in SochiSport April 28, 17:46
Russia checks Aerospace Force for readiness to defend facilities against advanced weaponsMilitary & Defense April 28, 17:34
This week in photos: Anti-Trumpers in UK, Macron's win in France and Sharapova's comebackSociety & Culture April 28, 17:33
Montenegro’s parliament votes to join NATOWorld April 28, 17:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
CAIRO, April 28. /TASS/. Pope Francis gave his blessing to a pregnant correspondent of Russia’s TASS new agency while traveling to Egypt on Friday.
After takeoff from Rome’s airport, the pontiff traditionally greeted the journalists onboard the papal plane.
When he saw the pregnant correspondent, he said, "A blessing is needed" and put his hand on her bump.
The Vatican’s press service said a pregnant journalist is accompanying the pontiff for the first time.
Pope Francis’ visit to Egypt is his 18th foreign trip since he was elected in March 2013.
Pope Francis arrived in Cairo on Friday on a two-day visit to show solidarity with the country's Coptic Christian minority.