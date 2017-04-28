Back to Main page
Pope Francis blesses pregnant TASS correspondent en route to Egypt

World
April 28, 18:55 UTC+3 CAIRO

The Vatican’s press service said a pregnant journalist is accompanying the pontiff for the first time

Pope Francis

Pope Francis

©  AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

CAIRO, April 28. /TASS/. Pope Francis gave his blessing to a pregnant correspondent of Russia’s TASS new agency while traveling to Egypt on Friday.

After takeoff from Rome’s airport, the pontiff traditionally greeted the journalists onboard the papal plane.

Read also

Pope Francis praying for St. Petersburg subway attack victims

When he saw the pregnant correspondent, he said, "A blessing is needed" and put his hand on her bump.

The Vatican’s press service said a pregnant journalist is accompanying the pontiff for the first time.

Pope Francis’ visit to Egypt is his 18th foreign trip since he was elected in March 2013.

Pope Francis arrived in Cairo on Friday on a two-day visit to show solidarity with the country's Coptic Christian minority.

