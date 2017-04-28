Back to Main page
Crew of Russian vessel that sank off Turkey's coast returns home — media

World
April 28, 11:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Black Sea Fleet's research ship Liman sank after it collided with a freighter in the waters near the Bosphorus

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. A military transport aircraft has delivered the seamen from Russia’s Liman research ship, which sank on Thursday after colliding with a freighter in the Black Sea, to Russia, the Rossiya 24 TV channel reported on Friday.

"The aircraft operated by the Russian Defense Ministry has delivered the crew of the Liman vessel to Russia," the TV channel said.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet's research ship Liman sank after it collided with a freighter in the waters near the Bosphorus, yet the vessel’s entire crew was rescued. According to Russia’s Consulate General in Istanbul, the incident may have been caused by poor visibility due to thick fog.

