China praises Russia's contribution to resolving Korean Peninsula issue

Prosecutor demands blogger get 3.5-year jail term for ‘catching Pokemon’ in churchSociety & Culture April 28, 11:51
Crew of Russian vessel that sank off Turkey's coast returns home — mediaWorld April 28, 11:38
Russian Airborne Force medics return from Syria after carrying out humanitarian missionsWorld April 28, 10:28
Syrian president says US foreign policy remains unchanged under TrumpWorld April 28, 10:10
Russian anti-submarine destroyer returns to Mediterranean after African voyageMilitary & Defense April 28, 10:02
Ecuador police calls teens, parents to beware of ‘Blue Whale’ suicide challengeSociety & Culture April 28, 8:00
China to begin construction of its own orbital station in 2019Science & Space April 28, 7:48
Syrian troops retake major gas field near Palmyra — mediaWorld April 28, 7:06
French giants Auchan, Peugeot face prosecution in Ukraine over work in CrimeaBusiness & Economy April 28, 6:13
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, April 28. /TASS/. Russia plays an active role in solving the Korean Peninsula problem, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Geng Shuang, said on Friday answering a question from a TASS correspondent.
"Russia has played an active role in resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula for a long time and made a significant contribution," he said, adding that "the stances of Russia and China on this issue are very close."
"We will continue working together with Russia and other parties <…> to resolve the issue at an early date," he added.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov earlier in the day that, while maintaining comprehensive strategic partnership, China and Russia hold consultations on international issues, including the Korean Peninsula problem.