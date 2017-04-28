Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

China praises Russia's contribution to resolving Korean Peninsula issue

World
April 28, 11:32 UTC+3 BEIJING
Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, April 28. /TASS/. Russia plays an active role in solving the Korean Peninsula problem, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Geng Shuang, said on Friday answering a question from a TASS correspondent.

Read also
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Putin, Abe call for quickest restart of talks on Korean settlement

"Russia has played an active role in resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula for a long time and made a significant contribution," he said, adding that "the stances of Russia and China on this issue are very close."

"We will continue working together with Russia and other parties <…> to resolve the issue at an early date," he added.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov earlier in the day that, while maintaining comprehensive strategic partnership, China and Russia hold consultations on international issues, including the Korean Peninsula problem.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian troops retake major gas field near Palmyra — media
2
Moscow holds first night rehearsal of Victory Day Parade
3
Prosecutor demands blogger get 3.5-year jail term for ‘catching Pokemon’ in church
4
Angela Merkel’s visit to Russia – pragmatism above all else
5
Crew of Russian vessel that sank off Turkey's coast returns home — media
6
White House boasts it ‘isolated Russia’ at UN
7
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
TOP STORIES
Реклама