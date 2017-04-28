China praises Russia's contribution to resolving Korean Peninsula issue

BEIJING, April 28. /TASS/. Russia plays an active role in solving the Korean Peninsula problem, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Geng Shuang, said on Friday answering a question from a TASS correspondent.

"Russia has played an active role in resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula for a long time and made a significant contribution," he said, adding that "the stances of Russia and China on this issue are very close."

"We will continue working together with Russia and other parties <…> to resolve the issue at an early date," he added.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov earlier in the day that, while maintaining comprehensive strategic partnership, China and Russia hold consultations on international issues, including the Korean Peninsula problem.