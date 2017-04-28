Tokyo says Putin-Abe talks in Moscow 'huge success'

Ecuador police calls teens, parents to beware of ‘Blue Whale’ suicide challengeSociety & Culture April 28, 8:00
TOKYO, April 28. /TASS/. The talks between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin held in Moscow on Thursday were a huge success, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.
"That was a huge success," he said commenting on an agreement reached by the two leaders on making visits of the South Kuril Islands by their former Japanese residents easier. Suga also noted that the talks between Abe and Putin were "substantive and frank."
Negotiations between the Russian and Japanese leaders were held in Moscow on April 27. Specifically, they reached an agreement on increasing the number of points of entry for former Japanese residents visiting their relatives’ graves or travelling there as part of the visa-free exchange program.
The two sides also agreed on starting flights to Russia’s South Kuril Islands for their former Japanese residents.