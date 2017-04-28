Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tokyo says Putin-Abe talks in Moscow 'huge success'

World
April 28, 8:25 UTC+3 TOKYO

Yoshihide Suga noted that the talks between Abe and Putin were "substantive and frank"

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Putin, Abe call for quickest restart of talks on Korean settlement

TOKYO, April 28. /TASS/. The talks between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin held in Moscow on Thursday were a huge success, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

"That was a huge success," he said commenting on an agreement reached by the two leaders on making visits of the South Kuril Islands by their former Japanese residents easier. Suga also noted that the talks between Abe and Putin were "substantive and frank."

Negotiations between the Russian and Japanese leaders were held in Moscow on April 27. Specifically, they reached an agreement on increasing the number of points of entry for former Japanese residents visiting their relatives’ graves or travelling there as part of the visa-free exchange program.

The two sides also agreed on starting flights to Russia’s South Kuril Islands for their former Japanese residents.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
White House boasts it ‘isolated Russia’ at UN
2
Moscow holds first night rehearsal of Victory Day Parade
3
Russian Black Sea research vessel sinks off Turkish coast
4
Syrian troops retake major gas field near Palmyra — media
5
Russians to be proud of its F1 racer Daniil Kvyat - Toro Rosso principal
6
Putin, Abe call for quickest restart of talks on Korean settlement
7
Russia’s next-generation strategic bomber to perform debut flight by 2025
TOP STORIES
Реклама