Russia calls on UN Security Council to avoid ‘PR- campaigns’ during debates on Syria

UN, April 27. /TASS/. "Rowdy PR campaigns" and "demonstrative appeals" to Russia will not help to improve the humanitarian situation in Syria, Russia’s acting UN said during the UN Security Council meeting.

During Thursday’s two-hour discussion, Western states, including the United Kingdon, the United States and France, attempted to blame Russia for the dire humanitarian situation in Syria and demanded that Moscow ensure the ceasefire and access of humanitarian missions to besieged zones in the country.

The US envoy, Nikki Haley, urged to exert maximum pressure on Moscow over the issue.

"Continuous rebukes at the Syrian government and demonstrative appeals to guarantor countries, including Russia, will not help the matter. We fulfill our commitments responsibly. There are other influential players, who, unfortunately, do not rush to fulfill their part of the deal," Charg· d'Affaires Petr Iliichev said.

He said that the current ceasefire "in many cases allows to successfully carry out complex humanitarian missions agreed with the Syrian government."

"The progress has been evident in recent months," the diplomat said, adding that "a detailed work on parameters of humanitarian access and medical evacuation in Eastern Ghouta" was currently under way.

"Considering the sensitivity of the subject and current situation, there will be no immediate result, and rowdy PR campaigns will be of no help," he said. "The matter is not as simple as some try to portray it, and facilitation letters (from the Syrian government) are not the only problem. Provocations by militants remain one of key reasons for the current difficulties."

With a population estimated at 400,000 people, Eastern Ghouta remains the last militant-held enclave in the Damascus suburbs. It has been under siege since 2013. According to UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, the latest batch of UN humanitarian assistance was delivered there in October 2016.