Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Abe points to progress made in peace treaty process with Russia

World
April 27, 19:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Japanese prime minister is confident that new steps will follow

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Kremlin believes political resolve will eventually produce Russia-Japan peace deal

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Specific steps have been made to solve the Japanese-Russian peace treaty issue following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Japan in December 2016, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday.

"Vladimir, at our meeting in my home town of Nagato, we expressed determination to solve the peace treaty issue," Abe said. "In the four months that have passed since then, specific steps have been taken to achieve our common goal," he said at a press conference. He was confident that new steps would follow.

The Russian president’s visit to Japan, the first in 11 years, took place on December 15-16, 2016. Putin visited the city of Nagato, Yamaguchi Prefecture, and the capital Tokyo. The peace treaty issue and the South Kuril Islands issue topped the agenda, while bilateral cooperation was also discussed. Putin and Abe adopted a joint statement saying that consultations on joint economic activities on the South Kuril Islands could become an important step on the way to a peace treaty.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Shinzo Abe
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Angela Merkel’s visit to Moscow – pragmatism above all else
2
Russian Black Sea research vessel sinks off Turkish coast
3
Saudi Arabia interested in purchasing Russian military hardware
4
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
5
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
6
Russia, US have all possibilities to develop relations, diplomat says
7
Moscow condemns Israeli airstrike near Damascus airport
TOP STORIES
Реклама