Abe points to progress made in peace treaty process with Russia

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Specific steps have been made to solve the Japanese-Russian peace treaty issue following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Japan in December 2016, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday.

"Vladimir, at our meeting in my home town of Nagato, we expressed determination to solve the peace treaty issue," Abe said. "In the four months that have passed since then, specific steps have been taken to achieve our common goal," he said at a press conference. He was confident that new steps would follow.

The Russian president’s visit to Japan, the first in 11 years, took place on December 15-16, 2016. Putin visited the city of Nagato, Yamaguchi Prefecture, and the capital Tokyo. The peace treaty issue and the South Kuril Islands issue topped the agenda, while bilateral cooperation was also discussed. Putin and Abe adopted a joint statement saying that consultations on joint economic activities on the South Kuril Islands could become an important step on the way to a peace treaty.