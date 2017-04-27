Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Terrorists from Syria, Iraq flock to Afghanistan, ex-Soviet bloc's chief says

World
April 27, 14:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian General Staff, 3,500 fighters have already joined the Islamic State in Afghanistan

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Terrorists from Syria and Iraq are flocking to Afghanistan to create a foothold for attacks on member-states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the post-Soviet military alliance’s acting secretary-general said.

Read also

IS recruiting Taliban fighters in Afghanistan — Russia’s General Staff

"Today, a flow of militants of the Islamic State, who were not killed in Syria and Iraq, is going to Afghanistan and they may turn this country into a foothold for expansion to the territory of the CSTO countries," Valery Semerikov said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

Head of the Russian General Staff’s Main Department Igor Korobov said earlier that about 3,500 fighters have joined the Islamic State (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) in Afghanistan and terrorists are planning to at least double this figure by next year.

Militants who have fought as part of a grouping in the Middle East are normally dispatched to the country’s north and west, he noted. Up to 50% of ISIL fighters are foreigners, among whom no less than 70% are natives of Central Asia, the general said.

Headquartered in Moscow, the CSTO, formed in 2002, is a regional security group comprising six post-Soviet countries - Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Black Sea research vessel collides with freighter near Bosphorus
2
Moscow outraged by Macron team’s refusal to give accreditation to Russian media
3
Russia’s next-generation strategic bomber to perform debut flight by 2025
4
Moscow condemns Israeli airstrike near Damascus airport
5
Russian Foreign Ministry says situation on Korean Peninsula is degrading
6
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
7
Gazprom plans to begin laying Turkish Stream in summer
TOP STORIES
Реклама