Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center marks 5th anniversary

World
April 26, 9:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW
A delegation of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has arrived to Serbia’s Nis for a working visit
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center celebrates its fifth anniversary, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Today marks five years since representatives of Russia and Serbia signed an agreement on establishing the Russian-Serbian Center in the southern Serbian city of Nis. It is a unique center meant exclusively for humanitarian activities - helping, rescuing and organizing interaction in dealing with man-made accidents and natural disasters," the ministry said.

Read also
Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic
Serbian premier emphasizes Putin’s visit crucial for Belgrade

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, over the past five years, the capabilities of the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center have proved their effectiveness while dealing with the aftermath of the devastating floods in Serbia and other Balkan countries in May 2014. "Russian specialists were the first to come to the rescue to Serbia’s population. Within 48 hours, they evacuated more than 2,000 people, including 600 children, from the flood area in the city of Obrenovac. In addition to that, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s aircraft delivered more than 140 tonnes of various humanitarian cargo to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of this operation," the ministry said. The center’s joint Russian-Serbian detachment has been clearing Serbia’s territory from explosive objects since 2008.

On Wednesday, a delegation of the Russian Emergencies Ministry arrived to Serbia’s Nis for a working visit.

"The Russian delegation will watch the drills that will bring together Serbian rescuers and representatives of volunteer organizations. They will also visit the training center and other facilities where rescuers are trained," the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

Members of the Russian delegations and their Serbian counterparts will also take part in a meeting of the board of the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center, discuss the prospects for its development and attend the opening ceremony of the "Five years in the Balkans" forum dedicated to the center’s fifth anniversary.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in Europe
2
Russia delivers aid to Syrian refugees
3
Russian diplomat suggests UN should develop strategy to fight fake news
4
Russia to complete import substitution program for helicopter engines by 2019
5
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
6
Putin backs creation of system to promote Russian goods on domestic market
7
FIFA Secretary General on her mission and expectations from Confederations Cup
TOP STORIES
Реклама