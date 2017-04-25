Civilian wounded as Kiev troops shell Donetsk suburbs, says military source

Confederations Cup: Russia vs Portugal match sold out, says FIFA secretary generalSport April 25, 21:20
DONETSK, April 25. /TASS/. A civilian was wounded on Tuesday when Kiev troops shelled Donetsk, a source from the operational command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said on Tuesday.
"A civilian, born in 1981, received a fragmentation wound in a mortar shelling of Trudovskiye settlement by Ukrainian troops," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the source as saying.
Earlier in the day, the DPR operational command reported 30 violations of the ceasefire by Kiev troops in the past day. Besides, it reported about two more civilians wounded in the shelling of Trudovskiye.
On April 12, members of the Contact Group on settling the situation in eastern Ukraine confirmed their commitment to the Easter ceasefire declared on April 1 and agreed to ensure a complete ceasefire in Donbass starting from 10 o’clock on April 13. However, attacks still continue.