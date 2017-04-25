Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Civilian wounded as Kiev troops shell Donetsk suburbs, says military source

World
April 25, 23:06 UTC+3 DONETSK
"A civilian, born in 1981, received a fragmentation wound in a mortar shelling of Trudovskiye settlement by Ukrainian troops," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the source as saying
Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, April 25. /TASS/. A civilian was wounded on Tuesday when Kiev troops shelled Donetsk, a source from the operational command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said on Tuesday.

"A civilian, born in 1981, received a fragmentation wound in a mortar shelling of Trudovskiye settlement by Ukrainian troops," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the source as saying.

Earlier in the day, the DPR operational command reported 30 violations of the ceasefire by Kiev troops in the past day. Besides, it reported about two more civilians wounded in the shelling of Trudovskiye.

On April 12, members of the Contact Group on settling the situation in eastern Ukraine confirmed their commitment to the Easter ceasefire declared on April 1 and agreed to ensure a complete ceasefire in Donbass starting from 10 o’clock on April 13. However, attacks still continue.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Russian Navy rids itself of dependence on Ukrainian engines
4
Russian diplomat suggests UN should develop strategy to fight fake news
5
Mongolia asks Russia to arm its air defense forces
6
Russia to supply power to Lugansk Republic after Ukraine cuts electricity — source
7
Ukraine's refusal to continue military cooperation prompts Russia to create new industries
TOP STORIES
Реклама